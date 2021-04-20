Pantex receive Silver Awards for green buying and recycling

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pantex Plant and the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, for receiving 2020 Silver GreenBuy Awards, presented by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environment, Health, Safety and Security.
Both Pantex sites, managed and operated by Consolidated Nuclear Security, were recognized for ‘green purchasing’ that extends beyond the minimum compliance requirments.
Pantex had eight products in three different categories, and Y-12 had seven products in four different categories.
Categories range from lowering health and environmental impacts to reducing maintenance and waste management costs.
“It is great that Pantex and Y-12 received awards,” said Sherith Hudson, CNS Sustainable Acquisition Program lead. “Receiving the awards shows we’re being successful in establishing a baseline of sustainable products that both sites are prioritizing for purchasing. During fiscal year 2020, our sites continued their focus on electronic recycling and purchasing concrete, paper towels, and toilet tissue with recycled content, as well as electronic equipment as Priority Products.”
Pantex recycled more than 1.2 million pounds of items such as plastics, paper, metal, batteries, and electronics in 2020.
Y-12 recycled 3.8 million pounds, for a total combined effort of 5.1 million pounds of recycled materials.
