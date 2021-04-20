Communities in Panhandle coming together to clean their cities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle communities are coming together this Saturday morning for a day of picking up the trash that lies in their cities.
Keep Amarillo Clean is partnering with Amarillo Independent School District and inviting students, families and friends to help pick up trash in surrounding neighborhoods.
The school will provide you with gloves and trash bags so you have all the supplies you need to help create a cleaner environment.
“It’s a problem everywhere, it’s not just one place. It’s a Panhandle problem, that’s why I started this Panhandle cleanup you know... For now, we can clean up the whole city in just one day rather than waiting for the city to pick up, that’s the best way to do it actually,” said Babji Yalamanchili, president of Keep Amarillo Clean.
Yalamanchili says the amount of trash out on the streets is not only a Panhandle problem, but a world problem, and this is just one step in the right direction to keeping our region clean.
“It’s mostly East of Western. There are a lot of neighborhoods that have plenty of problems with the allies. You know there’s a lot of large items placed right next to the dumpsters,” said Yalamanchili.
“The trash is coming from different directions you know. We’re getting a lot of trash from the pickup trucks. When people are transporting you know, pickup trucks or trailers, they’re spilling a lot of stuff. Near the fast-food restaurants, they just pick up their food and then they throw it anywhere they want instead of taking it home and using their trash can,” said Yalamanchili.
Here is more information about the Keep Amarillo Clean event.
The Amarillo Zoo also invites you to be a part of their cleanup day this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Thompson Park.
Groups and individuals are invited to come out to the park and join everyone. All you have to do is sign up online beforehand.
You can find more information about the Thompson Park clean-up day here.
At the same time, the El Barrio neighborhood is hosting an event to pick up trash in their area. They will be providing safety vests and have free breakfast burritos for all volunteers.
Here is more information.
Kings Clean and Frank Phillips College in Dalhart are coming together for a ‘Trash Bash’ and inviting the entire community to join them in cleaning up areas of the town that hold lots of trash.
“Kind of the objective of Trash Bash is just to take care of our town, take care of our community, so that it can benefit those in the future and benefit us right now,” said Levi Thomas, account manager for Kings Clean in Dalhart.
They will be focusing a lot of the cleanup around the school areas and the lake. Thomas says that is where most of the trash lies.
“I think it helps big with two things, one is I think it brings the community together, just kind of around a common goal of taking care of what we have stewarding the town in which we live. Psychology I think having a clean town helps us be forward thinking, it helps us take care of everything else in our lives too,” said Thomas.
All of these events start at 9:00 a.m., just reach out to the organizers for more information.
