Bushland shuts out Dimmitt, Lady Falcons top Canadian on senior day

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The THSBCA Class 3A No. 8 ranked Bushland Falcons (19-0) hosted the Dimmitt Bobcats (17-5) for a for District 1-3A duel between the top two teams. The Falcons took down the Bobcats for the second time this season, 11-0. The TGCA Class 3A No. 15 Lady Falcons faced the Canadian Wildcats on senior day, and Bushland dominated on the mound and in the batters box winning 29-1.
Bushland baseball landed on the scoreboard in the second inning. After a wild pitch that brought in the first run, Lincoln Wise hit a chopper for an RBI single giving Bushland the 2-0 lead. The Falcons scored four runs in the fifth inning led by Tanner Troxell, Josh Bass, Tate Nebhut and Westin Forbes. Bushland tallied 15 hits on the day.
“We talk about having a playoff mindset anytime to you play anybody and Dimmitt is a formidable opponent and I felt like we came out and took advantage of us just being ready to play” said Bushland Head Coach Joel Love.
“I think a big asset for us is just our energy that we have,” said Falcons right-handed pitcher Coleman Junell. “You know, we’re all pretty close as a team so our team chemistry is good this year.”
Junell started off strong on the hill, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out nine and walking one in six innings. Closer Ditto Nebhut tallied two strikeouts on one hit in one inning pitch to seal the shutout for Bushland.
“When you see a guy up on the mound that’s confident, that relates to the fielders, the people in the dugout and then over to hitting,” said Bushland catcher Hays McDonald. “It’s come full circle for us this year.”
The Falcons improve their overall record to (19-0) and (6-0) in District 1-3A.
Bushland softball honored five seniors, three active in the lineup, and all three hit grand slams including Sydnee Stewart, Joey Fowler and Avery Sena. Strong at bats, and a dominant pitching performance by Jillian Howell helped secure the 29-1 win over Canadian.
”All of the three seniors hit a grand slam, so I think we did really good on our hitting and just making sure we had our intensity up the whole time,” said senior centerfielder Sydnee Stewart.
“All four seniors that we have contributed a lot this year, and obviously the three grand slams from three seniors is a pretty special deal that doesn’t happen all the time,” said Bushland Head Coach Scott Tankersley.
Bushland celebrated the contribution of all five seniors, including their team manager and one injured player who added a lot to the squad earlier in the season. The Lady Falcons now hold a district record of (8-0).
