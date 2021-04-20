Bushland shuts out Dimmitt, Lady Falcons top Canadian on senior day

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The THSBCA Class 3A No. 8 ranked Bushland Falcons (19-0) hosted the Dimmitt Bobcats (17-5) for a for District 1-3A duel between the top two teams. The Falcons took down the Bobcats for the second time this season, 11-0. The TGCA Class 3A No. 15 Lady Falcons faced the Canadian Wildcats on senior day, and Bushland dominated on the mound and in the batters box winning 29-1.