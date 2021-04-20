Avoid, deny and defend: Law enforcement reminds community about active shooter training

AMARILLO and Canyon, Texas (KFDA) - In the age of active shooters, Amarillo law enforcement wants to remind citizens about three principles: Avoid, Deny and Defend.
“Avoid means, run away, get out of that target zone,” said Sergeant Robert Huddleston at Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “The other is get behind a lock door and then find another way out, if possible, and secure yourself. The last thing is to defend yourself by any means available, if necessary.”
Over the past several years, police across our area has been offering what’s called, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events or CRASE training to businesses, churches and individuals with the goal to empower the community.
“It’s basically an awareness training,” said Sergeant Huddleston.
Marilyn Welborn works for the Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union (ACFU).
“The training its very eye opening,” said Welborn. “We used the Randall County Sheriff’s Department.”
Welborn says the first time the company took the training, many were not familiar with the sound of a gun.
“The reaction we got from a lot of people is they never heard life ammo going off,” said Welborn. “Gun shots, rifle shots.”
Although the demand for the training fluctuates depending on the nation’s climate,
Amarillo law enforcement believes its just as important as other disaster training.
“We go through fire drills, we have training on different kinds of disasters, and I think this is something we definitely need to be having more training on,” said Jeb Hilton, public information officer at Amarillo Police Department.
The training its free of charge and Amarillo law enforcement can also perform security checks if needed.
“If anything, its going to give you a reflex in case something like this does happen,” said Hilton. “We all say ‘Man, I hope this doesn’t happen to me or that won’t happen to me’ but what we really need to be thinking is, if this happens to me, what do I need to do?”
For those who would prefer a virtual training, APD can also offer the training through zoom.
“Classes range from anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes up to four hours for the full training,” said Hilton.
If you are interested in the CRASE training, contact your Amarillo/Canyon law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.