In the wake of a strong cold front we will see all the conditions for yet another hard freeze for a large part of the area tonight. We will have light winds, dry air and clear skies that will allow for widespread mid to upper 20s Wednesday morning. The afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs late in the day in the mid 50s. Spring returns to the panhandles with highs back into the upper 60s on Thursday and 70s likely for Friday. We may even see a few thunderstorms late in the day Friday.