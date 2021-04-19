Transfer WR, Noah Bogardus receives WT’s Receiver of the Spring honor

CANYON, Texas - Noah Bogardus, an unfamiliar name to Buffs football. A transfer from Azusa Pacific out of California. Azusa dropped their football program last year and head coach, Hunter Hughes made the decision to bring him out to the panhandle.
“I reached out to a former coach there, asked them who, and they said Noah Bogardus. We are happy to get him. It has worked out great, he fits in with the team nicely. He got voted receiver of the spring. That’s a pretty good honor for your first spring. To be here and not know anybody. He has made an impact both on and off the field.”
The buffs will officially kick off their 2021 football season on Thursday, September 2nd against Texas College.
