Short Lived Warmth

After a beautiful Sunday, and looking ahead to a sunny and warm Monday, we better enjoy it, because these conditions are not going to be sticking around long! For Monday, expect a daytime high of about 75 degrees with sunny skies and southwest winds at 10-15 mph. As we go into the nighttime hours, a cold front will be slamming us from the north with winds in the 20-30 mph range with gusts over 40 mph possible at times, not only that, hard freezes are likely for many areas around the region (temps dropping below 28 degrees for several hours). We also can’t count out the possibility of light snow in the northern parts of the area as the front rolls through. As of right now, however, any accumulation potential is low.