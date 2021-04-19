Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas released schedule for Amarillo Virtual Community Law Conference

By Tamlyn Cochran | April 19, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 2:32 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas has released a schedule for the virtual Spring Community Law Conference.

On April 22 and 23 the Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas has scheduled a virtual community law conference starting at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas is partnering with attorneys and community agencies to help those understand important changes in the law.

For more information to register, contact Luisa Vigil or Cathy Jones at (806) 373-6808.

You could use the QR code provided below:

Schedule by NewsChannel 10 on Scribd

