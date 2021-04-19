Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas released schedule for Amarillo Virtual Community Law Conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas has released a schedule for the virtual Spring Community Law Conference.
On April 22 and 23 the Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas has scheduled a virtual community law conference starting at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas is partnering with attorneys and community agencies to help those understand important changes in the law.
For more information to register, contact Luisa Vigil or Cathy Jones at (806) 373-6808.
