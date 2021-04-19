Head Start program accepting applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16′s Head Start program for children is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year.
Head Start is a federally funded program for early education. The program offers children and their families a wide range of services including school readiness, health, nutrition and more.
Representatives say the program helps children with math, reading skills, confidence and resilience.
Interested families can learn more about eligibility and find application instructions online.
Those who would like to apply in person may do so at the following times:
Cleveland Street Center: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 20
Cleveland Street Center: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on April 21
Nelson Street Center: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 6
