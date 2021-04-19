Hard Freeze and Windy!

A very strong cold front will be making its way through the area tonight bringing strong winds and sub zero temperatures with it. Winds will turn around out of the north and increase to 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph late this evening and through the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for several hours tonight giving us a prolonged hard freeze through mid morning Tuesday. The winds will die down somewhat during the afternoon hours but highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the low to mid 50s. A second freeze will happen Wednesday morning.