AISD hosts ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser for Kids Cafe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AISD is hosting their annual “Empty Bowls” fundraiser at Polk Street United Methodist Church tomorrow.
The event will raise funds for Kids Cafe, a program offered locally by the High Plains Food Bank.
A $10 donation at the door provides guests with a meal, available for dine-in or carry-out, and their choice of a student made bowl as a keepsake.
High Plains Food Bank said these hand-crafted bowls are reminders of all the bowls that go unfilled.
“One in five local children faces hunger, and this impacts students’ learning and development every day in the classroom,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “We are very grateful that AISD has partnered with us again to support Kids Cafe through Empty Bowls.”
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Polk Street United Methodist Church Great Hall.
