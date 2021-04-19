AFD to host open house at new fire station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AFD is hosting an open house of their newest fire station Wednesday.
Fire Station No. 5, located at 3200 S. Washington, will be open to the community from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 21.
The station is one of three new fire stations approved by voters in the 2016 municipal election.
“In Amarillo, fire stations are more than just buildings,” said Amarillo Fire Department Chief Jason Mays. “Fire stations are part of the communities and neighborhoods they serve. I know our firefighters were extremely grateful that voters approved these improvements and new fire stations in 2016. We are proud of these new fire stations and what they represent – their neighborhoods and our commitment to protecting the public.”
