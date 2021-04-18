WT football hosts first Spring Game in Buffalo Stadium

CANYON, Texas - WT football hosts its first spring game in the new upgraded Buffalo Stadium.
For the white squad, Nick Gerber takes the snap, he hands it off to Blair Brandon, he jukes a maroon player, and takes it all the way to the house making it a tie game, 42 to 42 in the 4th quarter.
The maroon squad’s QB, Caleb Arreola has the ball, looking for an open man, but two players, Alexeah Douglas and Tre’von Mosley make the sack!
To break the tie, it’s 42 to 42 at the end of the game, a field goal by Gage Urias for the maroon team seals the win 42 to 45!
Even though, it’s not the official set teams, Head Coach Hunter Hughes was happy with how the team handled the many turnovers.
“They kept fighting, we saw some turnovers, we saw them take them to the house, so I think that’s the big thing. That’s what i liked about it, that not only did they get the turnovers but, they scored with them.”
QB, Nick Gerber says he was excited about getting back out there, and explains his favorite part of the game.
“I love to see the competition, guys going to each other. I thought that was really fun, and I hope that coach Hughes does this Maroon-White game for a long time, because the draft was fun, everything about this week was a lot of fun.”
