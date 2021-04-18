Warm Monday, cold Tuesday...

It has been a nice afternoon with upper 50s and low 60s and we will stay above freezing for Monday morning. Sunny skies with SW winds of 10-20 mph will warm us into the low 70s but another cold front hits Monday night. There is a Freeze Watch for Tuesday morning for lows in the low to mid 20s for the NW panhandles and upper 20s to low 30s for the rest of the panhandle. Highs will be much cooler Tuesday and will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Another freeze is likely Wednesday morning but highs will be in the upper 50s.