Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.
Crews will continue road widening work on FM 245. FM 245 will be closed from SH 136 to FM 683 with traffic detoured to FM 293.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 19, watch for lane closures on Lakeside Drive as the contractor places overhang brackets on the bridge beams.
Lanes will be closed one at a time, starting with the southbound right lane, moving across Lakeside Drive (closing one lane and opening the previous lane), until work progresses across Lakeside Drive.
Watch for various lane closures on I-40 Monday through Wednesday, April 19 – 21, from east of Lakeside Drive to the I-40/US 287 split, for removal of the portable concrete traffic barrier.
Crews will begin on I-40 westbound on Monday, then stripe removal work, and striping work for I-40 eastbound and westbound I-40, to eventually open I-40 to three lanes of traffic in both directions.
Motorists are reminded that the speed limit is still 50 MPH in this area and be extra cautious of the striping operations.
Work operations will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.