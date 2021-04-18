Bushland Falcons take chilly game over River Road

BUSHLAND, Texas - A windy, and chilly baseball game in Bushland.
Bottom of the first inning, Bushland’s Tanner Troxell bangs one out to left field, a wildcat can’t get to it fast enough, and the RBI double brings in Junell Coleman. Scoreof 1 to 0 for the Falcons.
Second frame, Trent Logan, a hit straight past second base, he beats the ball to first base, the Wildcats finally have a chance on base.
Bottom of the third, no score for the WIldcats, Nehbut Ditto for Bushland, hits a pop fly out to center field, and you barely see through the umpire but, Luis Delgado dives for the ball for the out.
Bushland takes this game 2 to 1.
