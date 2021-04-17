The Dumas Demons defeat the Hereford Whitefaces for the second time this season

“In this league, every win is important and we know that. We are in a ten round fight, every win is going to pay dividends down the road so, beating them at home was great. We barely squeaked that one out, and we knew today was going to be tough as well. We are really proud of our kids for handling this weather, a little bit of adversity in the beginning of the game, and getting a big road win. This was big for us, we dropped one on Tuesday so, this is big to get us back in 2nd place.”