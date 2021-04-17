The Dumas Demons defeat the Hereford Whitefaces for the second time this season

HEREFORD, Texas - A cold and windy day for some high school baseball. Hereford hosts the Dumas Demons for a district 4A matchup.
Hereford trying to get a home win after falling short to a tough game with dumas last month 7 to 5.
Top of the 4th inning, Demon’s Ethan Town bangs one out to right field, an RBI double brings in Broc Kinikin for the run. Dumas is up 8 to 3 at the beginning of the 4th.
Armando Cardenas hits a double to left field in the same inning. Another RBI, bringing in Blake Boelter to home plate.
Bottom of the 5th frame. Hereford’s Jake Martin hits a chopper to short stop and the Demons get the third out of the inning.
The Demons win 11 to 6, defeating Hereford for the second time this season.
Dumas’ head coach, Ryan Pannell says how important this win was to getting back to the 2nd place spot in district play.
“In this league, every win is important and we know that. We are in a ten round fight, every win is going to pay dividends down the road so, beating them at home was great. We barely squeaked that one out, and we knew today was going to be tough as well. We are really proud of our kids for handling this weather, a little bit of adversity in the beginning of the game, and getting a big road win. This was big for us, we dropped one on Tuesday so, this is big to get us back in 2nd place.”
