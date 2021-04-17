Clearing, but Cooling

After mostly cloudy skies through our Saturday, skies should slowly start to clear. Now while that opens up the door for high daytime highs, we’re likely to see cooler overnight temperatures, with a couple of freezes still in the forecast. We are likely to reach into the 60s for Sunday with a decent low in the upper 30s, however an incoming front Monday into Tuesday will drop our highs into the 50s with overnight lows down in the upper-20s to low 30s. As that front rolls through, we could see some light snow showers on the leading edge, however impacts can be expected to be minimal. After Tuesday, temperatures will begin to warm into the 60s.