Bulls take down rival Warriors on Billet Family night

Bulls defenseman Greg Japchen scored the lone goal in the first period off a quick pass from Ryan Coughlin. Japchen’s tenth goal of the season was a one timer on a power play. Amarillo tallied two more goals in the second period. Cooper Fenterstock went blocker side hit a spinning shot for the 2-0 lead. The Warriors finally got on the board on a powerplay goal by Marcus Frantz on a one timer from the blue line. Up by one, Bulls attacked the net, and Jordan Venegoni cleaned up the loose puck for the 3-1 lead.