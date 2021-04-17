Bulls take down rival Warriors on Billet Family night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NAHL playoff bound Amarillo Bulls hosted South Division rival Wichita Falls Warriors Friday night for the first of a three game series in the Bull Pen. The Bulls took the early lead and topped the Warriors 4-2.
Bulls defenseman Greg Japchen scored the lone goal in the first period off a quick pass from Ryan Coughlin. Japchen’s tenth goal of the season was a one timer on a power play. Amarillo tallied two more goals in the second period. Cooper Fenterstock went blocker side hit a spinning shot for the 2-0 lead. The Warriors finally got on the board on a powerplay goal by Marcus Frantz on a one timer from the blue line. Up by one, Bulls attacked the net, and Jordan Venegoni cleaned up the loose puck for the 3-1 lead.
Frantz would add another late second period goal for Wichita Falls, but it was Venegoni’s third period empty netter that sealed the deal. Bulls topped the Warriors 4-2 in game one of the three game series. Amarillo and Wichita Falls drop the puck again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and then on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
Friday night’s pre-game celebration was extra special because the Bulls honored their Billet Families, which is someone who hosts a Bulls player and provides room, board and other necessities. It’s a worthwhile commitment for many of the Amarillo Billet Families. The Welborn family has hosted Bulls players for 11 seasons, and they have enjoyed giving back to players like goalie Andrew Takacs.
”It’s a great feeling. All three of my boys played hockey and it’s just a way to give back. I had one that lived in El Paso for three years, so I know how it is to be a parent with a child in another city. It’s just a way to give back to our hockey community, and they’re great guys,” said Billet family member Marilyn Welborn.
Below is a gallery of the Bulls’ Billet Families for the 2020-21 season.
