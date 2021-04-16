Windier, Drier Weather Returning

While drier air is on the way, we’re still tracking the possibility of early morning drizzle and dense fog. The cooler air that’s in place will remain, but a cold front will shift our winds out of the north as we head into the mid-morning hours today, bringing 20-25 mph winds with it and the previously mentioned dry air, meaning whatever moisture we will see today will begin to push out of the area on the leading edge of the front. As we head into the afternoon, cloud cover will begin to break, allowing a little sunshine to peek through, maybe letting us reach into the low 50s. Winds will calm down heading into the weekend with temperatures still staying below normal.