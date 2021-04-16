Vega students raising funds to complete handicap-accessible horse trailer

By Bailie Myers | April 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 12:12 PM

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - Two students from Vega are being recognized for their quest to construct a special trailer for a handicapped horse rider.

The Vega FFA Ag Mechanics project was undertaken by Weston Hart and Masyn Friemel.

Hart came up with the plan to build the horse trailer for a man restricted to a wheelchair. For two years, Hart has been planning to build the trailer and is now raising donations to fund the project.

The trailer and any remaining funds from donations will be donated to the wheelchair-bound rider.

Hart was presented the Ronnie and Terrie Urbanczyk Stewardship Award at the San Antonio ag mechanics show in recognition of his efforts.

2021 Houston Ag Mechanics Show Awards: • Handicap Accessible Horse Trailer Built by: Weston Hart & Masyn Friemel Blue Ribbon 🔵 2nd place in Class

Those interested in viewing completed ag mechanics projects and the trailer may do so at the Vega Ag Mechanics Open House this Saturday.

The show will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Vega County Barn near the football field.

Attendees can enjoy a brisket lunch, silent auction and view projects until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Please join us!

