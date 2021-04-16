Two-time defending 5A State Champion Randall Raiders ready for Regionals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The two-time state champion Randall boys wrestling team is back in business, competing in the region 1-5A meet this Friday and Saturday. Randall started the season with 14 seniors, and their team advanced in 12 of the 14 weight classes.
This year was a little tougher with only three in each weight advancing, but the defending state champions have stepped up to the challenge, led by senior Branson Britten, a University of Northern Colorado Commit. Head Coach David Quirino’s wrestlers have faced a lot of adversity through the COVID season, but they’ve found the best way to stay meet ready is by creating mock meets on their home mat.
”We would set up like a duel and we would put the kids out there. Put the ankle bands on them and a whistle and making it an intense situation,” said Quirino. “Doing that was easy to do when you have 14 seniors, and they were all hey I’ll step on the line against this kid. I’m 20 pounds lighter than him and I don’t care. Nobody wanted Branson Britten, but you have those type of kids that go out and challenge each other and bring each other up.”
The Region 1-5A meet starts on Friday at Bel Air High School in El Paso. We wish all of our local wrestlers the best of luck.
