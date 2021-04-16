Two-time defending 5A State Champion Randall Raiders ready for Regionals

”We would set up like a duel and we would put the kids out there. Put the ankle bands on them and a whistle and making it an intense situation,” said Quirino. “Doing that was easy to do when you have 14 seniors, and they were all hey I’ll step on the line against this kid. I’m 20 pounds lighter than him and I don’t care. Nobody wanted Branson Britten, but you have those type of kids that go out and challenge each other and bring each other up.”