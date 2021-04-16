Early voting in Texas to start Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting for eligible Texas voters will begin on Monday.
Voters across the state will have the chance to cast ballots in county, local and political subdivision elections.
“Starting next week, Texas voters will have the opportunity to make their voices heard by voting on candidates and measures that will directly affect the governance of their cities, towns, school districts, and other localities,” said Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs.
As of April, there are more than 16 million registered voters in Texas.
Early voting begins Monday, April 19 and will end on Tuesday, April 27.
Visit the state’s voting website to learn more about casting a ballot in Texas.
