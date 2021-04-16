Canyon sweeps competition at Area 4A track meet, Rafe Butcher fastest 4A 400 meter runner

CANYON, Texas - The class 4-A Area track meet was held at the West Texas A&M track, and the Canyon High Eagles swept the competition, advancing several athletes to the Regional meet.
In the boys 400 meter dash: Rafe Btucher takes first place with a personal record, 48.45 time, advancing to the regional meet.
Rafe Butcher, the WT football commit says the competition pushed him to succeed and plans to walk on for the WT track team.
“It feels very good to be Area champion. It’s a hard race, a bunch of other good racers to push me. It was an awesome race. Next plans after this is Regionals and State.”
In the the girls 300 meter hurdles, Abree Winfrey, a State basketball champion finished first with a 47.84 time, advancing to the regional meet.
Winfrey finished the day with three gold medals and is excited to advance to regionals and hopefully state.
“I’m excited, we’ve all worked really hard to get here and i’m ready to go win state, hopefully. We’ve all worked hard so, we will see.”
In the boys 800 relays, the Canyon High team consisting of Aaron Knighton, Dario Bressler, Blake Wilhelm, Joe Shaw, finished 2nd place, but took over the first place spot because of the Dumas team being disqualified. The Eagles finish with a 1:31.21 time.
Total Team Standings:
