Canyon sweeps competition at Area 4A track meet, Rafe Butcher fastest 4A 400 meter runner

Canyon boys lead team standings with 140 points. Canyon girls lead team standings with 215 points.

By Paige Sachse | April 15, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 1:32 AM

CANYON, Texas - The class 4-A Area track meet was held at the West Texas A&M track, and the Canyon High Eagles swept the competition, advancing several athletes to the Regional meet.

In the boys 400 meter dash: Rafe Btucher takes first place with a personal record, 48.45 time, advancing to the regional meet.

Rank Name School
#1 Rafe Butcher Canyon
#2 Oliver Ortiz Dumas
#3 Jay Castillo Snyder
#4 Jonah Bliss Canyon

Rafe Butcher, the WT football commit says the competition pushed him to succeed and plans to walk on for the WT track team.

“It feels very good to be Area champion. It’s a hard race, a bunch of other good racers to push me. It was an awesome race. Next plans after this is Regionals and State.”

In the the girls 300 meter hurdles, Abree Winfrey, a State basketball champion finished first with a 47.84 time, advancing to the regional meet.

Rank Name School
#1 Abree Winfrey Canyon
#2 Julia Stevens Borger
#3 Alyssa Rutz Perryton
#4 Samara Ranirez Canyon

Winfrey finished the day with three gold medals and is excited to advance to regionals and hopefully state.

“I’m excited, we’ve all worked really hard to get here and i’m ready to go win state, hopefully. We’ve all worked hard so, we will see.”

In the boys 800 relays, the Canyon High team consisting of Aaron Knighton, Dario Bressler, Blake Wilhelm, Joe Shaw, finished 2nd place, but took over the first place spot because of the Dumas team being disqualified. The Eagles finish with a 1:31.21 time.

Total Team Standings:

RANK BOYS STANDINGS SCORE GIRLS STANDINGS SCORE
#1 CANYON 140 CANYON 215
#2 DUMAS 99 LUBBOCK ESTACADO 83
#3 BIG SPRING 77 PAMPA 74.5

