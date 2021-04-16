Amarillo woman creates support group for those who lost loved ones to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest started a new ‘COVID Loss’ support group with the help of a community member.
The group was started by Brooke Salinas after she lost her 51-year-old father in December.
“He got admitted a few days before Thanksgiving and he passed away Dec. 31,” explained Salinas. “It wasn’t a sudden death, but it was very difficult because it was an emotional roller coaster every day. It’s one of those things where you think it wont happen to me, but then it hits home and you start feeling alone.”
Salina says she found support in general grief support groups, but felt there was a gap.
That’s why Salinas was inspired to start the new ‘COVID Loss’ support group, which is open to those experiencing grief due to COVID-19.
Believing all grief is different, Salinas wanted to provide a space just for those who lost someone throughout the pandemic.
“My experience with my dad losing his life to COVID, I just felt something else would help me speak with other people who are going through exactly the same thing of losing a loved one to COVID,” said Salinas. “I feel like each grief is different, so to connect with people who are going through the same thing really motivated me to start something up like this.”
Salinas says support groups helped her in her darkest days and hopes to provide the same comfort to others.
“I felt really alone and I just thought maybe the way I’m grieving is not normal, but once I got in these classes I realized I’m not alone and there’s other people who feel the same way I do,” said Salinas. “Talking through those emotions and the stages of grief and all that really helped.”
When attending class, Salinas says you can expect to express yourself honestly without judgement.
“These classes gives you the opportunity to just express yourself and talk things out,” explained Salinas. “A kind of closure where you get to talk about your experience and to build strength in yourself and see that you can overcome the darkest times in your life.”
The first in-person ‘COVID Loss’ support group meets at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.
BSA Hospice of the Southwest is also offering other in-person support groups for the first time since last spring.
