Texas Tech Veterinary School honors student with scholarship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine announced on Facebook a new scholarship in honor of Dalton W. Horn.
Horn was a selected member of the veterinary medicine school’s first ever class, but lost his life in a car accident this weekend.
Texas Tech says Horn will be remembered at the school of veterinary medicine through scholarship.
“He was always helping people, all the time,” said Julia Horn-Wellmann, sister of Dalton Horn. “So, it’s pretty neat that this scholarship...even though he’s not here, he can still help people.”
Horn’s Family says he was thrilled to be a member of the class and had a passion for the care of animals.
The family added that they were told by the Dean that Horn was one of their top five applicants.
The Dean has said that Dalton was the type of student that Texas Tech was trying to attract to the veterinary school.
“We just appreciate and are so thankful that they saw his brightness, his passion, his commitment to the care of animals but also the love of people,” said Delana Horn, Dalton Horn’s mother.
The Dalton William Horn School of Veterinary Medicine Memorial Scholarship is funded by donations.
To make a contribution, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.