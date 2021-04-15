Officials: Man wanted on 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault

By Bailie Myers | April 15, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 12:18 PM

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Officials identified the man as 49-year-old Luis Perez.

Perez is described as 5-feet-four-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, April 15, 2021

