Officials: Man wanted on 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual assault.
Officials identified the man as 49-year-old Luis Perez.
Perez is described as 5-feet-four-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.