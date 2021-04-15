HODGETOWN to open at increased capacity, face masks required this season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles released the 2021 fan policy and ticketing information today.
After receiving approval from Major League Baseball, the City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Public Health Department, HODGETOWN will open at an increased fan capacity for Sod Poodles games beginning on Tuesday, May 18 for the home opener against the Midland Rockhounds.
The Sod Poodles have received permission to fully open all seating in the bowl, group/hospitality areas and the lawn. There will be limited distanced seating made available, which will allow for more space between occupied seats.
“We are truly grateful for the support and leadership of Major League Baseball (MLB), the City of Amarillo, and the Amarillo Public Health Department for allowing us to fully open HODGETOWN for the 2021 baseball season!” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. “Our organization in partnership with our community has hosted safe events over the past year and we could not be prouder of those efforts. We will continue to work together as a community and take all of the necessary precautions to protect our fans, players and staff. MLB will require and enforce the wearing of face coverings, a player buffer zone, hand sanitizer stations, enhanced cleaning standards, and physical distancing when entering and exiting the ballpark. We look forward to the most exciting summer yet here at HODGETOWN and providing our fans with the safest and most exciting entertainment in baseball.”
Social distancing will be required and enforced at ingress, egress and while fans are in line for concessions and merchandise.
All attendees age two years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times while inside HODGETOWN for Sod Poodles and Sod Squad baseball games, other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.
The stadium will also be enforcing a clear bag policy at all entry gates.
Tickets can be purchased starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 19 in person at the HODGETOWN box office, by calling (806) 803-9547 or online.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.