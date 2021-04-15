HODGETOWN to open at increased capacity, face masks required this season

“We are truly grateful for the support and leadership of Major League Baseball (MLB), the City of Amarillo, and the Amarillo Public Health Department for allowing us to fully open HODGETOWN for the 2021 baseball season!” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. “Our organization in partnership with our community has hosted safe events over the past year and we could not be prouder of those efforts. We will continue to work together as a community and take all of the necessary precautions to protect our fans, players and staff. MLB will require and enforce the wearing of face coverings, a player buffer zone, hand sanitizer stations, enhanced cleaning standards, and physical distancing when entering and exiting the ballpark. We look forward to the most exciting summer yet here at HODGETOWN and providing our fans with the safest and most exciting entertainment in baseball.”