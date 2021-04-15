Fog and freezing temps...

We will likely be tracking more fog and some drizzle for the overnight hours with lows staying in the low 40s. There may be enough breaks in the clouds for Friday to bring in a little sunshine which will help warm us into the low 50s but it will be windy with winds out of the north at 20-30 mph and gusty. There will be upper 20s and low 30s for some widespread freezing temperatures for Saturday and Sunday mornings but both afternoons will be much nicer. We have another chance for some cold weather Monday night into Tuesday morning.