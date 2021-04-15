Drivers should expect detour for Legend Avenue between Soncy and West Point Drive next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers should expect a detour for Legend Avenue between Soncy Road and West Point Drive next week.
The City of Amarillo Street Division will begin conducting a road repair project on Legend Avenue on Monday, April 19.
Legend Avenue will be closed between Soncy Road and West Point Drive from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Soncy Road to Tarter Avenue, then north on Van Tassel Street to Legend Avenue.
Westbound traffic will be detoured south on Van Tassel to Tarter Avenue, then west on Tarter Avenue to Soncy Road.
