Downtown library’s new MakerSpace to be completed by June

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Branch of the Amarillo Public Library finished construction of their new MakerSpace, and staff plan to open the space to the public on June 1.
As the first phase of the project wraps up, staff are moving in equipment.
“Most of the construction is complete and we are in the phase now where we are equipping it with work benches, adjustable table tops and adjustable stools, [and] outlets at each station,” explained Stacy Clopton, public relations coordinator for Amarillo Public Library.
Amarillo Public Library staff says they want to see what community members like and use most before making final decisions regarding phases two and three.
“This isn’t a project where once phase one is done, we’ll be finished,” said Clopton. “We’ll be open, but we’ll still be adding things as time goes on and figuring out what’s the best use of the funds that we have.”
They predict upcoming phases will include access to larger tools and projects such as wood working.
Library staff says the MakerSpace is very hands on, providing equipment such as sewing machines and a Cricut for public use.
“We expect the makers space to be open by the first of June and it will be used in a lot of different ways,” said Clopton. “We will offer programs and classes there. We have a lot of people on our staff that have fantastic skills that they will teach people. It will also be a space for people to come and work on their own projects.”
Classes in sewing, arts and crafts, jewelry making and leather working will open once the first phase of the space is complete.
As of now, all classes planned will be free of charge.
“Almost all of our programs are free and if we say come to the library and were going to make something, we expect to provide the supplies and those are provided by the friends of the Amarillo Public Library,” explained Clopton. “We hope to have the kind of supplies that can be used in a lot of different crafts or that a lot of people might like.”
The library adds that safety is a main concern of the MakerSpace, as they will require training for use of certain tools and for kids to be accompanied by an adult.
“We will have some kid programs, but it’s primarily an adult program and a resource for adults,” explained Clopton. “We will have classes on sewing, quilting, jewelry making, wood working and leather crafting...there’s tools that you use for those projects like scissors and knives and soldering irons.”
Clopton says her favorite part of the MakerSpace is a repurposed card catalog that will hold craft supplies.
“We have repurposed some old card catalogs as storage,” said Clopton. “Our program specialist, Cynthia Hunt, led a whole team of people because that ended up being a huge project, but they ended up looking fabulous. That will really honor the past and the present of libraries in our MakerSpace.”
All phases of the MakerSpace is funded by the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library and grants from the Amarillo Area Foundation, Texas State Library and Archive Commission and Institute for Museum and Library Services.
