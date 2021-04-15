Cold and wet conditions dominate today with rain showers drifting through the area and temperatures only in the 40s. A damp breeze is also adding to the springtime chill in the air. Showers will be possible through tonight, then a cold front will sweep through our region by morning. Skies may clear a bit tomorrow, but a northerly wind will increase and gust over 35mph. With highs only near 50, the wind will make for another chilly day.
Doppler Dave Updates This Wet and Chilly Spring Weather
KFDA Noon Weather 4/15