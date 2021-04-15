Doppler Dave Updates This Wet and Chilly Spring Weather

Cold and wet conditions dominate today with rain showers drifting through the area and temperatures only in the 40s. A damp breeze is also adding to the springtime chill in the air. Showers will be possible through tonight, then a cold front will sweep through our region by morning. Skies may clear a bit tomorrow, but a northerly wind will increase and gust over 35mph. With highs only near 50, the wind will make for another chilly day.