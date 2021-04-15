COA Park and Recreation and Atmos Energy hosting ’811 in the 806′ Art Contest and win a tree

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Atmos Energy to remind residents to practice safety first and call 811 before digging on their property.
Artist who show this important message through their artwork can win a tree.
COA PARD and Atmos Energy are conducting the “811 in the 806” Art Contest and Tree Giveaway campaign.
Artists of all ages can submit artwork depicting the 811 “call before you dig” number. The 811 number allows utility entities to mark the location of buried utility lines so residents are aware before digging on property.
April is National Safe Digging Month.
Artists can submit “811 in the 806” artwork in six age groups, ranging from four years old and younger to 18 years old and older.
Each age division will have multiple winners.
Winners will receive either a three-gallon or five-gallon tree.
The tree awards are made possible thanks to a $5,000 donation by Atmos Energy.
Here are the details of the Art Contest and Tree Giveaway:
- Contest deadline is May 2. Contest winners will be notified by May 5.
- For more information and to submit artwork, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.