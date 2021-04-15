BSA Hospice of the Southwest to hold in-person grief support groups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest will offer their first in-person grief support groups since last spring.
“We know how important the need for human connection is, and after a year of physical distance, we are relieved to be able to offer our community that in-person support that is a crucial part of grieving,” said Deborah Andrews.
The groups are free of charge and include a monthly “Next Steps” group for adults grieving the death of a loved one.
BSA Hospice of the Southwest will also hosts two support groups for those grieving a loved one lost due to COVID.
“Our main priority was to offer as many groups as possible to help as many people as possible,” said Andrews. “Mourning is already so challenging, and many of the people in our community haven’t gotten a chance to really work through their grief in the last year. We want to ensure people are getting the support they need to begin healing.”
The group said a local community member wanted to start the “COVID Loss” support group after she lost her father to COVID.
Brook Salinas attended a virtual grief support group with BSA Hospice of the Southwest, and that inspired her to help others.
“I was able to see first hand how these groups can really help people in their darkest days,” said Salinas. “Having a sage place and community to speak about my father with others who understood what I was going through made a difficult process easier and made me feel less alone.”
Salinas said this inspired her to help others grieving a COVID-related loss.
“I want to help others like me find some semblance of peace and comfort after losing someone they love.”
For information of dates and times for support sessions, call 806-350-1352.
