Amarillo Environmental Health Department provides tools to view food and water inspection reports

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department is providing new tools for residents to view food and water inspection reports.
The new website features several options for viewing inspection reports, including searching for restaurants by name and/or date of inspection.
“We are excited to share a new feature that allows individuals to create an account and select your favorite establishments and their related inspection reports,” said COA Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “Anytime these facilities are inspected, individuals can receive a push notification of the inspection results. This will be a quick and easy way for restaurants and customers to review important information.”
The department is also accepting online payments for existing customers with an outstanding invoice.
