Amarillo Crime Stoppers to host 14th Annual Shred It Day this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers will host the 14th Annual Shred It Day this weekend.
Shred It Day will be held on Saturday, April 17 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Market Street United.
The event is a partnership with Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo and Document Shredding & Storage.
Residents can bring sensitive documents and have them shredded for a donation.
The shredding is limited to four boxes per person.
