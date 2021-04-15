Amarillo Crime Stoppers to host 14th Annual Shred It Day this weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 5:40 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers will host the 14th Annual Shred It Day this weekend.

Shred It Day will be held on Saturday, April 17 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Market Street United.

The event is a partnership with Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo and Document Shredding & Storage.

Residents can bring sensitive documents and have them shredded for a donation.

The shredding is limited to four boxes per person.

