West Texas A&M’s Spring Game kicks off this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs are just a few days away from their annual football Spring Game, and WT is looking forward to opening the gates at Buffalo Stadium to full capacity. The game kicks off on Saturday, and Head Coach Hunter Hughes is excited to show off his tough Buffs team.
”Really our last practice as units defense and offense was a very good, very spirited. We did some competition at the end, some third down stuff, so hope that carries on into Saturday night.”
West Texas A& will play a game of four 15 minute running quarters, stopping the clock with two minutes to go in each half, and for the first time ever for Spring Game preparation the team will hold a draft to make up the two teams.
WT has filled some tough openings at linebacker and tight end, and their confidence in veteran quarterback Nick Gerber has energized the defenses’ competition level prior to the spring game.
“Nick’s for sure one of them that pops up in my head,” said Buffs junior safety Satchel Escalante. “We compete everyday. It’s always a mind game with him. He’s reading the defense, stuff like that.”
The Buffs kickoff their spring game on Saturday, April 17, at 6 p.m. in Buffalo Stadium. Fans can join in the fun, rooting for the WT roster, and possibly get some autographs from their favorite players.
