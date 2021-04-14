Bowling fundraiser to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle is holding a bowling fundraiser this Saturday.
Bowl For Kids’ Sake helps the organization raise funds for their work with children in the area.
To participate, those interested can sign up for a team online. Participants can choose a bowling time of 3:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. or 7:45 p.m. on the day of the event.
Bowlers get to enjoy food and drinks while they bowl.
In addition, Big Brothers Big Sisters will hold a raffle with prizes from local businesses.
