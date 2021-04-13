West Texas A&M’s Matt Vanderburg earns 500th career win

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The DII No. 5 ranked Buffs baseball team is having success this season, putting together a (26-4) overall record so far, but the highlight this past weekend was Head Coach Matt Vanderburg. In his 13th season, Vanderburg earned his 500th career win at West Texas A&M.
The milestone happened on Saturday in Canyon against No. 10 ranked Angelo State. WT got out to an early 9-0 lead, and held on winning 11-6.
Vanderburg has already made history at WT, leading the buffs to a (41-12) record in 2019, setting a program record for victories in a single season., and if you ask Vanderburg, he’ll say it takes a team effort.
”It’s awesome. It just shows how old I am I guess number one, but then also how good of assistance I have had over the years,” said Vanderburg. “How good of players I’ve had over the years, how awesome WT is. The administration, and then how good my family is. Couldn’t do it without all of the players, and my assistance that I’ve had. Coach Hall has been with me for a long time. Coach Neale has done a phenomenal job.”
The Buffs are back on the road for a three-game series against Texas A&M International in Laredo. The first pitch starts on Friday at 2 p.m. at Haynes Field.
