Sod Poodles announces full promotional schedule 2021 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, released their full 2021 season promotional schedule today with a variety of exciting events for Amarillo and the entire Texas Panhandle.
Twenty-four fireworks shows, over 15 fan giveaway nights, and numerous promotional nights are shown throughout both the Sod Poodles and Sod Squad home seasons.
The comeback season of Sod Poodles baseball will kick off with Opening Night on May 18 which shows a replica 2019 Texas League Championship ring giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the HODGETOWN gates.
The initial homestand will welcome back daily promotions including Weiner Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Friday Night Fireworks, and Hometown Hero Sundays.
The team’s first theme night of 2021 will be presented in the Sod Poodles’ second homestand with World of Wizards Night on Saturday, June 12, which also features a post-game fireworks show.
Four additional theme nights also with post-game fireworks will be held during the 2021 season – Luau Night on June 19, Christmas in July 24, Princess Night on August 14, and Sky Fest on Sept. 18, which features the LARGEST post-game fireworks show to end the regular season.
All fans who attend each theme night are encouraged to join in the fun and dress the part.
Also, during the season, as part of Minor League Baseball’s initiative celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture, the Sod Poodles team will transform into the “Pointy Boots de Amarillo” for 10 games during the 2021 season.
The team joins over 80 other teams across Minor League Baseball in the “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup.” The league-wide initiative is a season-long event series for participating teams that is specifically designed to embrace and celebrate the local Hispanic and Latino community.
The Pointy Boots will debut their new identity the night of their Friday, May 21 game and will transform into the brand every Wednesday Sod Poodles home game following with branded on-field jerseys.
Each night will include specialty food, drinks, activities, programs, and in-game entertainment that proudly showcases Amarillo’s Hispanic community.
Over 15 fan giveaway nights will take place at HODGETOWN throughout the team’s 2021 season and, due to high demand from the community and fans, has been increased to 1,500 items per giveaway, made possible by team partners and sponsors.
Featured giveaways in 2021 include the Opening Night replica Championship ring giveaway on May 18, Clear Fanny Pack giveaway on July 1, Taylor Trammell bobblehead giveaway on July 25, and the Championship Jersey giveaway on August 29.
The Sod Poodles will host their 2021 home opener at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, to begin their initial six-game homestand.
The Sod Squad summer collegiate team opens their home season on Friday, May 26 against the Brazos Valley Bombers.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.