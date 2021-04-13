Scammers filing unemployment claims with other people’s information

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Someone else might be filing for unemployment using your information. The Texas Workforce Commission has seen an increase of unemployment fraud cases since the pandemic began.
When Brad Johnson received a call from work on his day off asking if he had filed for unemployment, he thought maybe he had been fired. But, turns out he is yet another victim of identity theft.
“It was like eight hours of a panic attack, just like ‘What do I do? Is my credit going to be destroyed? How many accounts have been set up?’ That kind of thing, it was really scary,”said Brad Johnson, driver at Freeman’s Flowers.
He says he immediately called the Texas Workforce Commission fraud hotline and made a report with APD.
“People who are targeted here are also targeted elsewhere. What we are going to see is they are going to use the same information to target them at a bank, at the business they are doing business or anywhere they could use that information.” said James Bernsen, Deputy Director of Communications, Texas Workforce Commission
Which is why Johnson froze his credit accounts.
“You have to freeze all three credit bureaus. All three of those accounts or else it won’t work, because if you can access one you can set up a credit account,” said Johnson.
The TWC says anytime there is an inflow of cash, scammers will try to sneak in false claims with the rest.
“In 2019, before the pandemic, we had 1,100 cases of identity cases, suspicious fraud. In 2020 we had 234 thousand so it is a dramatic increase,” said Bernsen.
He adds the information used, often comes from data breaches on social media platforms or companies and are part of professional scam activity.
“So, it is important that people have really strong internet security. If they have ever been breached, that they look into companies that can help protect their identity and look for these trip wires on the internet,” said Bernsen “Really as a reminder for all of us to be very secure about passwords and protection on the internet.”
The Texas Workforce Commission urges everyone who may be going through this situation to file a police report and open a claim with them through their hotline at (800) 252-3642 or online ID theft portal.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.