Roosevelt County ex-deputy sentenced to 182 days in jail

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A former Roosevelt County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 182 days in the Roosevelt County jail for possession of stolen property.
Today, 34-year-old Chris McCasland was found guilty by a District Judge during a two-hour bench trial on Feb. 15, according to The Eastern New Mexico News.
Charges arose from allegations that McCasland was involved in 2014 burglaries in Angel Fire while he worked for the police department.
He was indicted by a Roosevelt County grand jury last August for felony charges of receiving stolen property of $500 or more, but the charge was later amended to reflect the property value of $250 or less.
The District Judge placed McCasland into immediate custody and also granted an appeal bond of $1,000 cash only.
McCasland’s attorney, stated he would file the appeal bond within the hour, which would allow McCasland to be free pending his appeal.
