Navajo filmaker to present for WT Distinguished Lecture Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT’s Center for the Study of the American West is welcoming an award-winning Diné, or Navajo, filmmaker to present for the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series.
Romona Emerson will discuss her documentary “Mayors of Shiprock” via Zoom at 7:00 p.m. on April 15.
Emerson will discuss her documentary following a group of young people in the Diné community and how they have stepped into leadership roles to solve social problems on their reservation.
WT said this topic emphasizes the importance of youth engagement and community sustainably, both issues central to Emerson’s story of becoming a filmmaker.
The event is also part of CSAW’s Garry L. Nall Lecture Series in Western Studies.
“I’m excited that CSAW is having Romona Emerson as our latest Nall lecturer,” said Alex Hunt, CSAW director. “She represents the best kind of critical and creative thinking about issues facing her community, and many communities, in the American West
Tickets are free, but attendees must register online.
Attendees will also receive temporary access to stream the film for free.
