Moisture chances return

Thanks to Monday’s cooler weather, we can expect to stay cooler as we go into our Tuesday. Cloud cover will clear slightly heading into the afternoon, making the way for partly cloudy skies, with highs reaching into a familiar temperature range with 60s across the area. Winds won’t be so bad, out of the east/northeast at 10-15 mph. As we go into tonight, parts of the area, mainly the southeast portions of the panhandle will start to see some light showers. We’ll track these moisture chances all the way through Friday, but even if you don’t get rain, expect cloudy and drizzly air, considering our higher dewpoints.