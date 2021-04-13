McDonald’s to donate portion of Tuesday sales to Opportunity School of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s customers will be helping an area school with their purchases today thanks to McDonald’s Give Back Days.
Opportunity School of Amarillo was chosen as the next local charity to benefit from the program.
Today, a portion of all sales at Amarillo McDonald’s locations will benefit Opportunity School of Amarillo.
The school is a non-profit organization that provides early childhood education to kids in the area from low-income families.
“Opportunity School was created in 1969 to address a growing community need, which was a resource for children who were unprepared for academic achievement,” explains McDonald’s Director of Marketing Brandon Clavel. “McDonald’s is proud to support this amazing community organization and its mission to help some of our most vulnerable residents.”
