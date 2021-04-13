‘Heightened’ need for blood donations at Coffee Memorial Blood Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center said their is a “heightened” need for blood due to an increase in blood usage at area hospitals.
The blood center said March was the highest distribution of blood products due to recent local traumas.
Usually, the center said the blood supply operates at a three-day supply. Local COVID-19 case numbers have lowered, and more patients are taking care of planned and routine medical care they put off during the pandemic.
Coffee Memorial said this has caused the blood shortage.
“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for people to create a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO if Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “But, the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way. The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”
Coffee Memorial Blood Center said blood donations take about an hour and can save up to three lives.
To make an appointment for blood donation, register online or walk-in to any mobile blood drive or to the donor center at 7500 Wallace.
