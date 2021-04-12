Cooler and wet forecast

Our latest cold front made for a much cooler day and will make for a chilly night! Light winds will be with us for Tuesday morning with temps down in the mid to upper 30s for most of the area but the NW panhandles and SW Kansas into the Oklahoma panhandle could hit the freezing mark. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 60s for Tuesday with a slight chance for a few showers in the SE panhandle. 50s return for highs for the middle part of the week with rain chances on the increase for Wednesday through Friday.