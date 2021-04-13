Canyon midfielder Erin Folkner signs with Concordia University

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles honored a senior on her signing day. Erin Folkner put pen to paper, committing to Concordia University in Austin. The attacking midfielder finished her season with 16 goals and 13 assists, leading the team in both categories.
Folkner’s soccer journey has been an emotional ride, and she was very thankful for all the people that came to support her.
“It’s really special to me because these are all the people that have been supporting me my whole soccer journey so, it’s emotional to see everyone here for my next big step,” said Folkner.
Folkner was awarded the District 2-4A MVP and First Team All-District this season. She decided to graduate early to start her soccer career at Concordia University. Congratulations again to Erin Folkner.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.