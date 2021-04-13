Band director pleads guilty, admits to engaging in sexual contact with ’13 or 14′ year old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A New Mexico man has filed a plea agreement related to charges of a sexual relationship with a student “13 or 14 years of age.”
According to court documents, William Alan Shelly, Jr., 61, was arrested in March after FBI investigators were contacted by the Muleshoe Police Department, claiming Shelly, a Band Director for Watson Junior High School and Muleshoe High School, had admitted to being sexually involved with one of his eighth grade students.
Shelly pleaded guilty to one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.
The factual resume states Shelly admitted to an inappropriate sexual and texting relationship on March 8, that began “a couple weeks” prior.
Homeland Security investigators downloaded Shelly and the victim’s cell phone communications, court documents say text messages between the two were only in the victim’s phone. The documents also state text messages corroborated the claim of sexual contact between the two.
Shelly faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison, with a fine not to exceed $250,000, as well as restitution to the victim.
Shelly is still in the Lubbock County Detention Center, on hold for U.S. Marshals.
