Amarillo Community Market announced to return to Polk Street

“In 2020, the City of Amarillo allowed us to use the grounds of the Santa Fe Depot to help us comply with the COVID-19 mandates. For 2021, we wanted to return to Polk Street to take advantage of the beautiful historic grounds and to help our downtown restaurants welcome their guests back to Saturday lunch and brunch,” Duke said. “At 1000 S. Polk, we also can offer outdoor yoga and Zumba. The porch will be our stage for live music.”